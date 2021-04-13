OSU-Cascades leader to be named Oregon State interim president

OSU-Cascades Vice President Becky Johnson is expected to be named Oregon State’s new interim president following a board of trustees meeting on Friday.

“Dr. Johnson has demonstrated remarkable leadership through more than a decade of growth, challenges and success at OSU-Cascades,” said Board of Trustees Chair Rani Borkar. “She brings more than 30 years of experience at OSU – as a faculty member, associate dean in the College of Forestry and as the university’s vice provost for academic affairs and international programs.”

According to a statement from the university, the interim appointment follows a robust process seeking nominations and input from OSU community members, stakeholders and others on what is needed in the position.

This feedback was gathered through the board’s interim president webpage and outreach by Trustee Patty Bedient through one-on-one meetings with more than 50 academic leaders, OSU Faculty Senate leaders, staff, student leaders, administrators, university partners and other stakeholders.

Johnson, who joined OSU-Cascades in 2008 after 25 years in Corvallis, is expected to begin her interim presidency on May 1st and serve for about one year or until a permanent president is hired.

A spokeswoman for OSU-Cascades said Johnson wouldn’t have any comment until after the trustees meet on Friday.

Former OSU President F. King Alexander resigned the position last month after an outside investigation conducted on behalf of Louisiana State University related to Title IX investigations and services while he was president there.

Once an interim president is in place and it has a chance to consult the OSU community, the trustees will share their approach and timeline for the full search.

The board will host a university forum with Johnson from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Members of the public can view the live stream or the recorded forum at this webpage.

OSU students, faculty, staff and members of the public may submit feedback on Johnson’s nomination. Feedback submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday, April 15, will be provided to the OSU Board of Trustees in advance of its consideration of the interim president appointment at the April 16 meeting.

Public comments on the nominee also will be taken during the board meeting.

Friday’s board meeting is open to the public. Given COVID-19 guidance from the governor’s office, as well as university and county health officials, the meeting will be hosted through a remote conferencing service.

The agenda, options for joining the meeting and instructions for providing comment will be located under “Meeting Details” at this webpage.

If special accommodation is required, please contact 541-737-3449 or email lauren.skousen@oregonstate.edu at least 24 hours in advance.