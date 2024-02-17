OSU-Cascades seeks $24 million from legislature for campus land remediation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State University – Cascades in Bend is asking the state legislature for $24 million to speed up the next phase of its expansion plans.

The university says the land remediation is needed to help grow its academic, research and student housing needs.

OSU-Cascades is located on 128 acres. The university says 118 of that comprise a former demolition landfill and pumice mine. More than 24 acres have been developed to date and the funding would allow for 24 more acres to be remediated. That would lead to the construction of seven more buildings.

“Remediation of OSU-Cascades’ undeveloped land involves reusing excavated and cleaned material from the landfill to then grade and fill the pumice mine to planned levels, as well as grade portions of the landfill. Engineers designed the approach to eliminate the need to import backfill material, eliminating 50,000 truck trips on area roads during the total remediation effort,” OSU-Cascades said in a release.

The Oregon Legislature is currently in its 35-day session.