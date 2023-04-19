OSU-Cascades names new chancellor and dean

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

OSU-Cascades has named a new chancellor and dean.

Sherman Bloomer, formerly the associate vice president of budget and resource planning, will step into the role on May 1.

He previously held positions at Boston and Duke universities before joining OSU in 1995.

Bloomer has participated in more than 50 peer-reviewed articles and been supported by more than $1 million in grant money.

OSU’s provost says Bloomer’s record in university leadership makes him highly qualified for the role.

