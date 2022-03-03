OSU-Cascades, Corvallis campuses to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State University’s campuses in Corvallis and Bend will hold in-person commencement ceremonies this year.

The Corvallis ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Reser Stadium.

The OSU-Cascades ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 12, on the Oval Green at the Bend campus.

“We’re thrilled to be able to celebrate our graduates’ success by again being able to hold in-person commencement ceremonies,” said Becky Johnson, Oregon State’s interim president. “We also are pleased to be able to welcome graduates’ families, friends and other members of the public to attend. During these celebratory events we will prioritize contributing to wellness for graduates, guests and community members.”

All students graduating between summer 2021 and summer 2022 are invited to participate in the ceremonies.

The two commencement ceremonies are planned to align with state and local health guidelines and Oregon State’s COVID-19 vaccination program requirements.

With both ceremonies taking place in outdoor settings, proof of vaccination or a negative test will not be required.

The university will continue to monitor risks associated with COVID-19 in the coming months, and updates or new information will be communicated via Oregon State’s Corvallis campus web site and the OSU-Cascades commencement website.

Commencement ceremonies in 2020 were canceled to help reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19.

Last year, virtual commencement ceremonies were held for 2020 and 2021 graduates.

Both campuses also held in-person celebratory events last year to honor 2020 and 2021 graduates.