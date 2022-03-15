OSU-Cascades/COCC scholarships look to help staffing crunch for KIDS Inc.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There’s a new opportunity for students to earn scholarships at OSU-Cascades and COCC by working with Bend Park and Rec’s KIDS Inc. program.

Staffing for the popular after-school program has become increasingly difficult over the past five years and reached a critical shortage this year.

The new scholarship will provide more than $5,000 per year for students who work between 18 and 20 hours a week with Kids Inc.

“This program is a great opportunity to invest in our community in two ways at the same time,” said Matt Mercer, BPRD’s recreation services director. “One is to invest in our kids with a safe and enriching after-school care. But the other is to invest in tomorrow’s leaders.”

Up to 24 scholarships will be available depending on demand and whether KIDS inc staffing challenges improve.

The Bend Park and Recreation District board is expected to discuss the scholarships during its regular meeting Tuesday night.