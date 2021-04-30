OSU-Cascades’ chief academic officer named interim vice president

OSU-Cascades didn’t have to look very far to find its new interim vice president, selecting the school’s chief academic administrator to lead the campus.

Andrew Ketsdever will begin his term as interim vice president on May 1.

He will replace Becky Johnson, who recently was named OSU’s interim president.

In making the appointment, Edward Feser, OSU provost and executive vice president engaged in a series of individual and small group conversations with internal and external stakeholders in Bend and Corvallis to discuss the qualifications and characteristics required for OSU-Cascades’ interim vice president.

“Andrew is a valued member of the OSU faculty and the university’s academic leadership,” said Feser. “He is well-qualified for this position and is strongly committed to OSU-Cascades’ continued service to Central Oregonians and the community through excellent teaching and impactful research and engagement.”

Ketsdever has served as dean of academic affairs at OSU-Cascades since June 2020.

He is responsible for expanding degree programs, advancing research efforts and leading faculty instruction and research.

He also has served on the OSU-Cascades leadership team and holds an appointment as professor in OSU’s School of Mechanical, Industrial, and Manufacturing Engineering in the College of Engineering.

“I am confident that Andrew and the campus leadership team will build on OSU-Cascades’ mission, vision and values in collaboration with the community,” Johnson said.

Ketsdever joined OSU-Cascades in 2018 as associate dean, overseeing degree programs in science, technology and engineering, and leading research and faculty diversity efforts.

Prior to joining OSU-Cascades, he was a professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, where he served as department chair.

“As OSU-Cascades interim vice president, my goal is to ensure that the momentum we have seen in the growth of the campus continues,” Ketsdever said. “Our students, faculty and staff are well poised to make significant impacts in the community, state and world.”

He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and a Ph.D. in aerospace engineering from the University of Southern California, and worked as a civilian for the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, including holding a professorship at the Air Force Academy.

Feser will launch a national search for a permanent vice president for OSU-Cascades.