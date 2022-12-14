▶️ OSU-Cascades offering new degree biochemistry and molecular biology

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

College students on the High Desert now have the chance to pursue a career in one of the fastest growing sectors in the field of science.

OSU-Casccades will offer a new bachelor of science degree in biochemistry and molecular biology. It develops a pipeline for graduates to find positions in the health care and biotech sectors locally and around the country.

“All of this just adds to the momentum that is being built at OSU-Cascades and it also deepens our academic reach in the health and wellness fields so that we can send graduates out to create a healthier world in general,” said Christine Coffin, Director of Communications and Community Relations at OSU-Cascades.

There will be options within the new major for students to choose from like advanced or computational molecular biology and pre-med. It’s also going to be offered as a minor for existing students.

The degree program will be available next fall.