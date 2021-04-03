OSU approves 2.5% tuition increase, continues search for interim president

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees on Friday approved a 2.5% increase in tuition for undergraduates and a 4% increase for new undergraduate students for the 2021-22 school year.

The tuition proposal was approved by a 12-2 vote of the board.

The increases apply to Oregon resident and non-resident students at the OSU Corvallis campus, OSU-Cascades and those enrolled through Ecampus, the university’s online program.

Tuition will also increase 1.5% for resident graduate students and 4.5% for non-resident graduate students. Tuition for pharmacy students will increase 3% and veterinary medicine students by 2.5%.

Financial aid provided to students by OSU will increase to $59.5 million next year, up from $45 million in 2020.

Mandatory fees for health services will increase 5% at the Corvallis campus, but will not increase at the Cascades campus.

Also on Friday, the board discussed a process and timeline to appoint an interim university president during the week of April 12.

The board agreed to conduct on external review of the 2019 search process that led to the board’s selection of F. King Alexander as president. Recommendations from that review will inform the board’s search for the university’s next president.

This week and next week, Trustee Patty Bedient will meet with OSU faculty, staff, student leaders, administrators, university partners and stakeholders to gather nominations for an interim president.

The Board also launched a website where anyone can submit input on the search for an interim president.