OSU student from Bend headed to Germany as Fulbright scholar

An Oregon State University student from Bend is one of eight OSU students to earn a Fulbright program placement to study abroad for the upcoming school year.

Fulbright is an international exchange program, that is paid for through appropriations by Congress to the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Marichelle Gurski of Bend will be getting a teaching assistantship in Germany.

“The U.S. Department of State, the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board and host country Fulbright commissions select the honorees for the Fulbright student scholar program, which offers students and recent graduates opportunities for advanced research, university teaching, and primary and secondary school English teaching in more than 140 countries,” OSU said in a statement.

The other OSU students named are:

Bridget Price of Portland (study/research grant, The Netherlands)

Shaurya Gaur of Sherwood (study/research grant, The Netherlands)

Andrew Harker of Portland (teaching assistantship, Spain)

Daniel Howell of Tigard (study/research grant, Germany)

Brandt Bridges of Tigard (teaching assistantship, Mexico)

Scout Osborne of La Center, Washington (study/research grant, Honduras)

Jeremy Chu of Hillsboro (teaching assistantship, Taiwan)

The eight students is a record for OSU. On two previous occasions, the school has had seven students picked as Fulbright scholars.

1,800 U.S. students are being selected to the Fulbright program this upcoming school year.