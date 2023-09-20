Could Beaver, Cougar fans rush field in unity Saturday regardless of winner?

by Travis Pittman

People tuning into the Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars football matchup Saturday could see something that rarely happens at the end of a game.

There’s a growing social media movement to have fans from both teams rush the field, regardless of who wins. It’s a sentiment based on the fact that come this time next year, they will be the only two teams left in a decimated Pac-12 Conference.

What if we all just rushed the field win or lose, Cougs and Beavs? — #21 Barstool Wazzu (@BarstoolWazzu) September 20, 2023

Saturday may be the first time fans cheer for an opposing team as it runs out onto the field. Washington State and Oregon State have been in lockstep throughout the entire offseason. https://t.co/wPKU6utq0N — 4 News Now (@kxly4news) September 19, 2023

Sounds good. I’d like to make signs and put them on the two main entrances to town from Corvallis that say Beavs always welcome in Pullman. Anyone want to join me? https://t.co/JRaJlpC65c — Chappy® ⚾ (@cbrandonchapman) September 20, 2023

OSU and WSU are the only two schools that are not leaving the conference next summer. All the others are headed to the Big Ten (Oregon and Washington included), Big 12 or ACC.

Questions remain about Beavs and Cougs future. Will they rebuild the Pac-12? The universities have been in the courts trying to assert control over future decisions.

Will they move to the less-prestigious Mountain West? Could they still get picked up by a major conference?

But no matter what happens next with conference realignment, there is a bit of a kinship between the fans of the two schools that are being left to fend for themselves. So no matter what happens on the field, the stands may be full of high-fives between fans in orange and black and those donning crimson and gray.

Both football teams are ranked (OSU No. 14 AP, 15 coaches; WSU No. 21 AP, 24 coaches). That’s the first time that’s happened in series history.

The social media accounts for Go Beavs showed this unity in a post featuring the flags of both schools. The post features the caption “United until kickoff.”