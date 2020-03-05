OSP trooper arrested on domestic violence charges against Bend woman

An Oregon State Police trooper was arrested in Bend Wednesday on domestic violence charges stemming from an incident last July, according to Bend Police.

On February 18, the Oregon State Police learned 39-year-old Colin Tracy was a suspect in a domestic violence incident. OSP put Colin Tracy on paid administrative leave and requested the Bend Police Department investigate the allegations, Bend Police Lt. Clint Burleigh said.

Bend Police learned Tracy was off-duty in Powell Butte last July when he allegedly assaulted a 39-year-old Bend woman he knew, Burleigh said.

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries during the assault.

After being contacted by investigators on Wednesday, Tracy voluntarily turned himself in at the Bend Police Department and was arrested without incident, Burleigh said.

He was taken to the Crook County Jail on misdemeanor fourth-degree assault/domestic violence charges. The case is currently being reviewed by the Crook County District Attorney’s Office.

The OSP released a statement Wednesday following Tracy’s arrest:

“As per OSP Policy, if Trooper Tracy is formally charged, we will begin the process to place him on unpaid administrative leave.

While Trooper Tracy is entitled to due process, the Oregon State Police strongly condemns acts of domestic violence. OSP, and the public, expects and deserves a higher standard from their State Troopers and if these allegations are found to be true this act falls well below those expectations.”

Tracy, a 15-year-veteran of the OSP, was in the news in 2011 after he suffered serious injuries while changing a tire for a stranded motorist near Sisters. While retrieving a spare tire from under the van, the jack slipped and the van fell onto Tracy, according to reports.