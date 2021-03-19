OSP still trying to ID young girl found dead in rural Lincoln County

Oregon State Police is still seeking the public’s help finding the identity of a young girl who was found dead in December along a scenic corridor in rural Lincoln County.

OSP said investigators have received and investigated more than 180 tips from the public, law enforcement partners and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The girl was determined to be between 6 1/2 and 10 years old and between 3’10” and 4’6″ tall. She had long black or dark brown hair and she died at least 30 days prior to her discovery at the H.B. Duzer State Forrest Scenic Corridor on December 10th.

Using available dental records, field contacts, and other investigative techniques, investigators have been able to exclude 61 individuals from being the child whose remains were recovered.

Investigators are still actively working to identify the deceased, and reviewing information regarding missing children which changes and is updated frequently.

Several different investigative efforts are underway, including DNA analysis.

With the assistance of the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office, DNA has been extracted, and is awaiting analysis.

This analysis is expected to provide investigators additional information regarding the race, origin, eye color, and other genetic details that may help lead to her identity. A sketch with the updated race and genetic details will be released upon receipt of the DNA information.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information about the identity of the deceased or the circumstances surrounding her death to call the Oregon State Police at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677).

OSP, in partnership with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), and numerous state and local agencies across the United States, are using a variety of means to include or exclude known missing persons who match the general description and/or sketch previously released.

This may include, but is not limited to, dental records, age, descriptors, and confirmed sightings via verifiable sources, and/or recent contacts with family or friends that demonstrate they were alive after the remains of the unidentified female were discovered in Lincoln County.

OSP will not comment on the individual methods used to exclude each child.

In an effort to refocus the public’s attention and reduce duplicative tips, OSP is now prepared to publicly exclude the following reported missing children from our investigation:

Dulce Alavez, age 6, from Bridgeton, NJ

Addyson Gibson, age 12, from Portland, OR

Noelle Johnson, age 7, from Portland, OR

Niayah Bylenga (AKA Niayah Crawford), age 7, from Pendleton, OR or Ritzville, WA

Tarie Price, age 8, from Gretna, NE

Breasia Terrell, age 10, from Davenport, IA

OSP reminds the public that while these children have been excluded from our investigation, they are all still reported missing and we ask the public to continue to be vigilant for these children and all other missing persons reported across the nation.

If you have any information that might help investigators in identifying this child, please call 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677).