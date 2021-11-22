OSP seizes 500K lbs. of illegal marijuana in Southern Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon State Police Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team seized approximately 500,000 lbs. of illegal processed marijuana on Thursday after carrying out a search warrant in White City, Oregon.

The team served the warrant in the 1300 block of Antelope Rd. in the town nine miles north of Medford, where they searched five industrial-sized warehouses zoned for commercial use.

More than 100 people were detained, identified, interviewed and released.

Several of them were migrant workers living on-site in subpar living conditions without running water.

Over the course of the two-day operation, the DES team seized a firearm and the large amount of marijuana, which has a street value of around $500 million.

The investigation will be ongoing for several weeks, and OSP will release more information as it becomes available.

The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) of Josephine County, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Medford Office, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Team (BINET) of Klamath County, the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department-Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Fire District No. 3.