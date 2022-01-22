OSP seeks public assistance with poaching case of four antelope

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is seeking public assistance identifying the person(s) responsible for unlawfully killing four antelope in Harney County.

On Monday, a Fish and Wildlife Trooper from Burns responded to a report of two dead, and two injured antelope on private property adjacent to Highway 78 near milepost 33 and Rodeo Lane.

This location is about four miles south of Crane, Oregon.

The two severely injured antelope had to be euthanized due to their injuries and none of the antelope could be saved.

The poaching is believed to have occurred sometime Sunday evening or the early morning hours of Monday morning.

OSP is urging anyone with information regarding this case to call the Oregon State Police Tip-line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@state.or.us.

Reference case # SP22-013307.