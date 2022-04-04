OSP seeks more info after DUII crash on Cascade Lakes Highway

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Police on Monday asked for the public’s help with information after DUII crash on Cascade Lakes Highway Friday sent two people to the hospital.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. near Seventh Mountain Resort west of Bend.

The preliminary investigation showed an eastbound gray Subaru Crosstrek, driven by 23-year-old Forrest Anton-Erik of Bend, crossed over a double yellow line and collided head-on with a westbound blue Toyota pickup, driven by 27-year-old Catherine Hane of Weaverville, Calif.

Hane was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Anton-Erik was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

OSP said Anton-Erik’s blood alcohol content was .14% and he was cited in lieu of custody for DUII, third-degree assault, and reckless driving.

The crash happened within 1 mile of another DUII crash on August 10, 2021, in which a bicyclist was killed by an intoxicated driver.

OSP wants to remind everyone to not drive while impaired.

There are many options available to get home safely such as rideshares, public transportation, or designated drivers.

This crash is still under investigation. OSP is seeking public assistance from anyone who might have witnessed this event and they are encouraged to contact OSP at 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (*677). Please reference SP22-078481.

OSP was assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Department, the Oregon Department of Transportation, and Bend Fire & Rescue.