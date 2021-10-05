OSP seeking public assistance in Wallowa County poaching incident

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

On September 25, Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers were notified that a 3 x 3 ft. whitetail buck deer was poached in Wallowa County, on School Flat Rd. near the intersection of School Flat Ln., within the Sled Springs Wildlife Management Unit.

Oregon State Police said the poaching likely occurred prior to 8:00 a.m.

The whitetail buck was shot with a large caliber firearm on private property, about 30 yards from the road, and the entire deer was left to waste, police said.

There were no rifle deer seasons open during this timeframe.

Any person with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the OSP TIP (Turn In Poachers) Reward line at 1-800-452-7888 or by cell at *OSP (*677) or send an email tip to TIP@osp.oregon.gov.

Reference case #SP21274921