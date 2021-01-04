OSP releases sketch of girl found dead in rural Lincoln County

Oregon State Police has released an “approximation sketch” of the little girl found dead in Lincoln County last month.

The sketch was provided with help of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information that might help investigators in identifying this child, please call 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677).

The remains of the young girl were discovered on December 10th along the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor in rural Lincoln County.

Detectives believe the girl was between ages 6 ½ and 10.

Her remains were found in the area of the scenic rest stop along the heavily wooded corridor, which winds through Oregon 18 from northwestern Polk County to Lincoln City.

Authorities said they are not aware of any missing children reports matching the child’s description.

The girl was about 3-foot-10 to 4-foot-6-inches tall and her hair was long and either dark brown or black.

Her race or ethnic origin has not yet been determined. The results of a DNA analysis are not yet complete, state police said.

The condition of the remains suggests the girl had been dead for at least 30 days. State police have not released the cause or manner of death.