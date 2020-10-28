OSP looking for Bend man believed to be involved in Jackson Co. crash

Oregon State Police is looking for a Bend man believed to be involved in a rollover crash in Jackson County.

Troopers responded to a crash south of Prospect near Lost Creek Lake around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a badly damaged Ford Explorer with no occupants.

The driver is believed to be 33-year-old Matthew Lang of Bend; and he has not contacted friends or family since the crash.

Jackson County Search and Rescue is currently looking for Lang.

He’s described as 6′ tall, 185 lbs. with brown hair.

If you have seen or heard from Lang since the crash please contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP.