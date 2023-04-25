OSP: K-9 helps find nearly 100 pounds of suspected drugs during traffic stop

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An Oregon State Police K-9 helped troopers find nearly 100 pounds of suspected illicit drugs during a traffic stop Sunday, OSP said.

A trooper out of the Salem Area Command pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation Sunday morning, OSP said. During the stop, the trooper allegedly saw signs of criminal activity.

The driver refused to consent to a search, OSP said, but admitted to importing marijuana from California.

OSP said K-9 Titan was brought out and alerted to a large duffel bag in the trunk.

After a further search of the vehicle, OSP said troopers found 51 pounds of methamphetamine; 31 pounds of suspected powder fentanyl; nine pounds of suspected cocaine; and two pounds of suspected heroin.2 lbs. of suspected heroin.

Both people in the vehicle are now facing federal drug charges, OSP said.