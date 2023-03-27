OSP finds 38 pounds of hard drugs during traffic stop in La Pine

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Police found 36 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 2 pounds of suspected heroin during a traffic stop on Hwy 97.

They say that on March 21 at 2:30 p.m., a trooper stopped a 2015 Nissan Altima just north of La Pine for an equipment violation and for not yielding to a faster vehicle on the road.

The trooper noticed suspicious signs, and a narcotics detection canine searched the car and found the drugs inside.

The driver, 38-year-old Anabel Torres and the passenger, 38-year-old Audel Torres Perez (both from Sunnyside, WA) were released pending referred charges, according to police.

OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by Oregon State Police detectives assigned to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) team, Oregon State Police Southwest Region Marijuana Team, and the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative).