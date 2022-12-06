Mule deer doe trapped in wire fencing rescued by OSP in Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Police troopers from Central Oregon helped rescue a mule deer doe that was wrapped in wire fencing. OSP released photos of the rescue.

OSP Fish & Wildlife Troopers from Prineville and Madras arrived to find the doe with fencing around its leg and neck. They also found two yearling mule deer twins staying close by. OSP did not immediately say exactly where or when this happened.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists came into help. When they arrived, the doe was tranquilized so that it could be approached safely.

Troopers Mackenzie and Zimmerman cut the wire fencing away from her, OSP said. The doe was then given reversal drugs by the ODFW biologists.

After waking up, the doe and the yearlings were reunited.

OSP reminds you that if you see a wild animal in trouble, do not approach it. Call *OSP from your mobile device and request an OSP Trooper to assist.

