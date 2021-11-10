OSP busts illegal marijuana grow in Marion County; 2,158 live plants seized

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon State Police’s NW Region Marijuana Team seized 2,158 live plants, 196 pounds of packaged/bulk marijuana, and more than $25,000 after serving a search warrant at an illicit indoor marijuana grow.

Oregon State Police said the grow was located near Jefferson, OR and the case originated from citizen complaints.

These types of illegal marijuana grows impact communities all across Oregon and contribute to criminal enterprises.

Many other dangerous and illegal activities go hand in hand with these types of illegal grows, such as numerous water diversion issues and dangerous living conditions.

The grow operators, Lily An Lee (54) and Yong Sheng Huang (54), both of Talbot, were lodged at Marion County Jail and are charged with ORS 475B.349 – Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana Item, ORS 475B.337 – Unlawful Possession of Marijuana Item, and Oregon HB 3000 (2021), Sect. 41 – Unlawful Production of Marijuana.