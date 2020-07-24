OSP Bomb Squad responds to hoax device at Bend roundabout

The Oregon State Bomb Squad responded Thursday night to a reported suspicious device hanging from the roundabout at Reed Market Road and Brookswood Boulevard.

Bend Police received a call around 10:23, which prompted the closure of the roundabout in all directions until the bomb squad arrived on the scene.

The device was a hoax and the roads reopened around 1:45 a.m.

Bend Police were assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police.

If anyone has suspect information regarding the suspicious device, please call 541-693-6911.