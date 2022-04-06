OSP asks for help finding culprit behind Eastern Oregon wolf killing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is asking for help finding the person who killed a wolf in the foothills of Richland, Oregon in the Keating Wildlife Management Unit.

OSP found out about the killing on March 25, 2022 from ODFW personnel who told them that a gray, collared wolf, OR117, likely died in the area 1.5 miles east of the town of New Bridge and two miles north of Richland.

Fish and Wildlife Troopers believe that the 1-year-old male wolf likely passed away between March 12 and 13.

The Oregon Wildlife Coalition, a group of wildlife conservation organizations, is offering to pay an $11,500 reward that leads to an arrest or issuance of a citation surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact OSP through the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888 and to reference case number SP22071683.

The TIP program offers rewards points for information leading to arrests or citations connected to unlawful killings or possession of big game mammals.

ODFW Preference Point Rewards

* 5 Points-Mountain Sheep

* 5 Points-Mountain Goat

* 5 Points-Moose

* 5 Points-Wolf

* 4 Points-Elk

* 4 Points-Deer

* 4 Points-Antelope

* 4 Points-Bear

* 4 Points-Cougar

The TIP program also offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Mountain Sheep, Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, and Furbearers. Cash rewards can also be awarded for the unlawful take of Game Fish and Shellfish and for Habitat Destruction.

Oregon Hunters Association (OHA) Cash Rewards



* $1,000 Mountain Sheep, Mountain Goat and Moose



* $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope



* $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf



* $300 Habitat Destruction



* $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl



* $100 Furbearers

* $100 Game Fish and Shellfish