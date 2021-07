by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

One person was killed and three others injured in a two-car crash south of Madras Thursday afternoon, according to the Oregon State Police.

ODOT reported the crash around 1:25, saying it happened just south of Madras near the Culver turnoff (Highway 361)

Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn said the crash closed both lanes of the highway between Jericho Lane and Iris Lane.

Capt. Tim Fox, a spokesman for OSP, said the three injured were taken to local hospitals.

This is a developing story.