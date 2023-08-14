As temperatures rise, OSHA warns against heat illness

This week, temperatures are expected to reach triple digits in the Pacific Northwest this week, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is calling on employers to protect their workers.
According to OSHA, to fight heat illness, you need to build a tolerance by taking breaks and working shorter shifts until you are used to temperatures. Here is what OSHA is recommending to employers, so their workers stay safe:
- Encourage workers to drink water every 15 minutes.
- Take frequent rest breaks in the shade to cool down.
- Have an emergency plan ready to respond when a worker shows signs of heat-related illness.
- Train workers on the hazards of heat exposure, and how to prevent illness.
- Allow workers to build a tolerance for working in heat.