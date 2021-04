The world’s most famous car (sorry Batmobile and Popemobile) rolls into Central Oregon this weekend.

Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile will park itself outside the world’s last Blockbuster Video store in Bend from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday.

On Sunday you can find the 27-foot-long at the Village at Sunriver between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

There are currently six Wienermobiles cruising around the country throughout the year, stopping for photo ops and tours along the way.