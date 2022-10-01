▶️ OSAA approves Esports starting next spring

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon School Activities Association approves video games as a competitive sport.

Member schools and teams will be able to compete in multiple popular video game titles like Super Smash Bros and League Of Legends.

OSAA Partnered with Playfly Esports through June 2025 to see how much interest there is in it.

The Esports 2022-2023 season will officially start next spring

Fall preseason is on the way, so be on the lookout for information to sign up soon.

Here is more from OSAA:

The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) has partnered with Playfly Esports as the preferred esports provider of the Association through June 2025. Playfly Esports will help gauge the interest and feasibility of high school esports in Oregon while providing a comprehensive scholastic esports solution which includes competition, curriculum, and coaches’ resources.

Member schools and their teams will be able to compete in multiple popular game titles such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, League of Legends, and more. An esports season for the 2022-2023 school year will take place in the Spring of 2023, with eight-plus weeks of competition. The Fall 2022 pre-season will be open for any teams interested in competing in exhibition matches and tournaments.

“We believe that esports aligns with our mission of promoting activities that enrich student experiences and allows us to reach students that may not be participating in our current activities offerings.” said Peter Weber, OSAA Executive Director. “After examining the landscape for esports in Oregon, it was apparent that partnering with Playfly Esports will help foster that participation by delivering a best-in-class experience for our students and schools.”

Playfly Esports will work to build a framework of rules, regulations, and operations through an Esports Advisory Committee. If interested in being part of this committee, please contact charles.odonnell@playfly.com. This committee will help guide and engage member schools while helping to determine the feasibility of exploring emerging status of this activity in future years.

“We are excited to expand our high school esports offering to the state of Oregon,” said Playfly Esports Vice President of Operations, Curtis Winger. “We look forward to working directly with the OSAA and its member schools to build something that meets the collective needs of their schools and students.”

In the near future, member schools will receive information about Oregon Esports, including a link to sign up for the Fall 2022 pre-season.