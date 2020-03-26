▶️ OSAA director says they ‘still have hope’ of spring sports season

When Gov. Kate Brown announced all Oregon schools were to close until April 28th, that put an abrupt stop to high school sports seasons.

Winter state championships had already been canceled in the wake of COVID-19, but the governor’s orders meant spring sports wouldn’t even have a chance to get started.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom spoke with the head of the Oregon Schools Activities Association on Wednesday to get a sense of where we’re at today and plans for moving forward.