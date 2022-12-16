OSAA changes media credential policy after allegations of inappropriate contact

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Three students at Grant High School in Portland wrote an article making allegations of inappropriate messages between a website and social media publisher and teenage girls.

“We didn’t really have any codified policy,” said Oregon Schools Activities Association Director Peter Weber. “I mean we had some procedures and stuff that we have, but we didn’t have anything in our board policy, so we went to our legal council and said hey, what should we be doing in these situations.”

After allegations of inappropriate messages from a media member to teenage girls, the Oregon Schools Activities Association has changed its media credentialing policy.

“With the proliferation of social media and websites and the ease for people to be quote-on-quote news media, that is becoming harder and harder to drive that distinction,” said Webber.

The allegations were made by three high school journalists in a written article recently released in the Grant High School magazine.

They wrote and shared screenshots of private messages from the Elite Oregon Girls website operator.

The girls claim those conversations crossed the line on several occasions.

The website and social media accounts strictly covered Oregon girls’ high school athletics.

Now the OSAA is creating stricter policies.

“Have they been doing coverage,” Webber said. “Do they have a need for access, sideline at a soccer or football contest or down by the court for volleyball or basketball, stuff like that? Are they consistently covering high school sports?

This past May, the Salem-Keizer school district banned the Elite Oregon girls’ site operator, who’s in his late 20’s. from all school properties.

The OSAA was notified in June and revoked the man’s pass this week.

“If there is a concern that arises and we have communication, or we look into it and determine there is a concern, people are clear that we have the ability to say no we are going to pull that back or we are not going to issue it in the future or what have you. That fits into that safety piece as well,” said Webber.

Webber says it’s also up to the school districts to create and enforce their access policies.

Website and social media activity show the owner of Oregon Elite Girls has moved his operations to Ohio, running a similar style site, strictly covering junior college female athletes.

He has posted on social media that he may take legal action, hinting at defamation.