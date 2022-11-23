▶️ NASA releases video of Earthrise from Orion spacecraft

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Orion spacecraft is now more than a week into the Artemis I mission, a flight test around the Moon, paving the way for astronauts to fly on future missions.

NASA released video Tuesday of the Earth rising behind the moon as the spacecraft emerged from the far side.

NASA also said that Mission Control unexpectedly lost data to and from the spacecraft at 12:09 a.m. CST Wednesday for 47 minutes while reconfiguring the communication link between Orion and Deep Space Network overnight. The reconfiguration has been conducted successfully several times in the last few days, and the team is investigating the cause of the loss of signal.

It was determined there was no impact on the spacecraft.

