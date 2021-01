Bunnies are the third most abandoned pet. One local woman is looking to change that statistic.

Lindsey Provost started Ember’s Wildflower Animal Sanctuary and Bunny Rescue just two years ago and, since then, she’s adopted out more than 80 bunnies.

She says she is just getting started.

If you want to find out more, just search Facebook for “Ember’s Wildflower Animal Sanctuary and Bunny Rescue.”