If you’re heading north on Highway 97 approaching Terrebonne, you’ll notice two things: Smith Rock and Alpacas.

That’s exactly why the owners of Crescent Moon Ranch, Scott and Debbie Miller, chose this spot for their alpaca farm.

Anyone driving by can stop in and feed the alpacas and, if you’re lucky, maybe you’ll watch one being born.

You can find out more information at Crescent Moon Ranch’s website.