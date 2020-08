Michael and Michele Gwinup moved to Bend more than 40 years ago and started a pottery business.

They’ve come a long way over the years and you have probably seen their stuff around town- especially if you’ve ever “mugged” at the Pole, Pedal, Paddle.

Blue Spruce Pottery was named after a tree in the front yard and has grown into a successful family business.

You can find out more at bluesprucepottery.com.