Organizers say Bend’s 2020 fireworks show could be biggest, most expensive yet

Visitors coming to Central Oregon for the Fourth of July will experience what might be the largest fireworks display ever from the top of Bend’s Pilot Butte.

It’s the third year that Bend New Car Dealers Association will put on the region’s most notable fireworks show.

Organizer Matt Thomas said the community has stepped up to help fund the event, with new donations from ASI Wealth Management, Empire Truck Works, Hooker Creek and Hayden Homes.

“This year, we’ve brought in two twelve-inch mortars for the finale,” Thomas said. “I don’t know if we’ve shot off that big of mortars off of Pilot Butte ever. This is really going to be almost double budget, with bigger mortars and same time length.”

More donations are still needed to fully fund the show. More information on donating is available at the event’s website.

The fireworks show ill begin at 10 p.m. on July 4.