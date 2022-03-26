▶️ Organizers expect largest turnout yet for annual China Hat Clean-Up

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

Preparation has already begun for the annual China Hat Clean-Up, focusing on removing trash from areas like Coyote Butte and Cabin Butte.

The Bend Public Land Stewards came out a day early to assess the area and clear some of the larger trash items, including an abandoned car that was pushed down Coyote Butte.

“We’re going to be cutting up some large items,” Kevin Hopper, Bend Public Land Stewards crew leader said. “So that volunteers can easily and safely pick those items up, put them in trailers, or into dumpsters.”

Hopper says the amount of trash seems consistent from previous years, but more volunteers are expected at the clean up this time around.

“As of a few hours ago, our sign up had reached 245 registered volunteers,” Hopper said. “It’s going to be our biggest event by far.”

But whose mess is it?

Hopper says one particular group is not to blame.

“Residents dump stuff from their yards and homes, abandoned encampments are definitely out here, current encampments do have unregulated trash which, with all the wind out here, does blow around,” Hopper said. “It’s cumulative.”

68,000 pounds of trash, including vehicles, were collected at last year’s event alone.

Hopper says the annual effort is an important one, so the public can continue to have access.

“Central Oregon is blessed with a tremendous amount of public lands we get to recreate on,” Hopper said. “If they continue to get trashed, unfortunately in many places, gates go up and you get blocked public access because there are not the resources to clean up land like this.”

The China Hat Clean-Up will begin at 9 a.m. at Coyote Butte on Saturday, March 26th.

Volunteers can sign up on the Bend Public Land Stewards website.