▶️ Nutritional drink recall expands to include Organic Valley, Pediasure, more

A nationwide recall of nutritional and protein drinks has been expanded to include more products due to the potential risk of microbial contamination. Some of the brand names involved include Organic Valley, Uproot, Rejuvenate and Optimum Nutrition. Here is the updated recall announcement from the company and information on which products are affected. Photos of the products can be found here.
FRESNO, Calif. – August 10, 2022 – Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that following continued collaboration and consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and in furtherance of its longstanding commitment to food safety, the Company is expanding its July 28, 2022, voluntary recall of nutritional and beverage products to include additional brands and code dates. A complete list of the recalled products is in the table below. Consumers also are advised not to consume any products that are beyond their Best By Date.
This recall is being conducted due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. Although Clostridium botulinum has not been found in products, consumers are warned not to consume any of the recalled products even if they do not look or smell spoiled. The list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants (i.e., under the age of one).
While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.
Clostridium botulinum may cause a severe form of food poisoning. It can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains the toxin. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing (mechanical ventilation) is provided.
Root cause analysis indicates that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
The products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, which are listed in the table below. To identify the Lot Code and Best By Date refer to the top of the carton for individual cartons or the side of the case for multi-carton cases. Some products were distributed nationally, while some products were limited in scope. Products included in the recall were distributed starting in April 2021.
Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers in all time zones with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557, or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the FDA.
The recalled products are (Bolded items denote additional brands, products and lots introduced in the expanded recall.)
|
Brand
|
Description
|
UPC Carton
|
UPC Case (If Sold in Cases)
|
Lot Code
|
Best By Date
|Lyons Barista Style
|Sweet Cream Frappé Base
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100893
|10045796100890
|5131
|08/08/2022
|6131
|08/09/2022
|Almond Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796101654
|10045796101651
|0302
|10/27/2022
|0531
|09/12/2022
|0602
|11/26/2022
|1231
|08/14/2022
|1302
|10/28/2022
|1602
|11/27/2022
|2231
|08/15/2022
|2302
|10/29/2022
|2602
|11/28/2022
|3102
|10/10/2022
|3231
|08/16/2022
|3602
|11/29/2022
|4102
|10/11/2022
|4602
|11/30/2022
|5602
|12/01/2022
|9431
|09/11/2022
|9502
|11/25/2022
|2012
|01/07/2023
|3012
|01/08/2023
|3712
|03/19/2023
|4012
|01/09/2023
|5012
|01/10/2023
|5712
|03/21/2023
|Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796101791
|10045796101798
|1531
|09/13/2022
|2531
|09/14/2022
|3231
|08/16/2022
|4231
|08/17/2022
|5102
|10/12/2022
|6102
|10/13/2022
|7102
|10/14/2022
|1612
|03/07/2023
|2612
|03/08/2023
|2712
|03/18/2023
|3612
|03/09/2023
|8412
|02/22/2023
|Oat Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796101807
|10045796101804
|0231
|08/13/2022
|0902
|12/26/2022
|1102
|10/08/2022
|1231
|08/14/2022
|2102
|10/09/2022
|4331
|08/27/2022
|4402
|11/10/2022
|5202
|10/22/2022
|5331
|08/28/2022
|5402
|11/11/2022
|6202
|10/23/2022
|6402
|11/12/2022
|7202
|10/24/2022
|7402
|11/13/2022
|8402
|11/14/2022
|8802
|12/24/2022
|9402
|11/15/2022
|9431
|09/11/2022
|9802
|12/25/2022
|0612
|03/06/2023
|2212
|01/27/2023
|3212
|01/28/2023
|4212
|01/29/2023
|6412
|02/20/2023
|7412
|02/21/2023
|Soy Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796101814
|10045796101811
|6331
|08/29/2022
|7331
|08/30/2022
|9202
|10/26/2022
|Lyons Ready Care
|No Sugar Added 1.7 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100473
|10045796100470
|6602
|12/02/2022
|7502
|11/23/2022
|7602
|12/03/2022
|8502
|11/24/2022
|Plant-Based Protein Shake Vanilla
24ct/8.45 fl oz cartons
|045796100800
|10045796100807
|5221
|08/08/2022
|6221
|08/09/2022
|Plant-Based Protein Shake Chocolate
24ct/8.45 fl oz cartons
|045796100817
|10045796100814
|6221
|08/09/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|045796100435
|10045796100432
|0502
|09/17/2022
|2202
|08/20/2022
|3202
|08/21/2022
|7202
|08/25/2022
|8202
|08/26/2022
|8402
|09/15/2022
|9402
|09/16/2022
|3712
|01/18/2023
|4712
|01/19/2023
|5212
|12/01/2022
|5712
|01/20/2023
|8512
|01/03/2023
|8902
|11/04/2022
|9902
|11/05/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|045796100442
|10045796100449
|0102
|08/08/2022
|4102
|08/12/2022
|5102
|08/13/2022
|6402
|09/13/2022
|7402
|09/14/2022
|8202
|08/26/2022
|0012
|11/06/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100459
|10045796100456
|0102
|08/08/2022
|1402
|09/08/2022
|3402
|09/10/2022
|4402
|09/11/2022
|5702
|10/12/2022
|3512
|12/29/2022
|4512
|12/30/2022
|7902
|11/03/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100466
|10045796100463
|1702
|10/08/2022
|4512
|12/30/2022
|5512
|12/31/2022
|5902
|11/01/2022
|2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100497
|10045796100494
|6702
|12/12/2022
|8302
|11/04/2022
|1412
|02/15/2023
|6312
|02/10/2023
|9312
|02/13/2023
|9902
|01/04/2023
|2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100503
|10045796100500
|9302
|11/05/2022
|8212
|02/02/2023
|2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|045796100916
|10045796100913
|3302
|10/30/2022
|4002
|10/01/2022
|4302
|10/31/2022
|5002
|10/02/2022
|5312
|02/09/2023
|6312
|02/10/2023
|6512
|03/02/2023
|7512
|03/03/2023
|8512
|03/04/2023
|8902
|01/03/2023
|9902
|01/04/2023
|Cafe Grumpy
|758524059089
|00758524059003
|4211
|08/27/2022
|Ready to Drink Cold Brew Coffee
4ct/11 fl oz cartons
|5211
|08/28/2022
|Tone It Up
|Plant-Based Protein Shake Chocolate
4ct/11 fl oz cartons
|810745031944
|00810745032354
|0321
|08/18/2022
|1321
|08/19/2022
|Plant-Based Protein Shake Vanilla
4ct/11 fl oz cartons
|810745031777
|00810745032361
|0321
|08/18/2022
|Uproot
|Oatmilk Organic Oats
18ct/8 fl oz cartons
|860002915432
|10860002915439
|8502
|02/22/2023
|Peamilk Chocolate
18ct/8 fl oz cartons
|860002915449
|10860002915446
|8502
|02/22/2023
|9502
|02/23/2023
|Organic Valley
|Organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat Chocolate Milk
12ct/8 fl oz cartons
|093966008388
|00093966008548
|4302
|11/30/2022
|7331
|09/29/2022
|8331
|09/30/2022
|Organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat Milk
12ct/8 fl oz cartons
|093966008371
|00093966008524
|2302
|10/29/2022
|3531
|09/15/2022
|2531
|09/14/2022
|3302
|10/30/2022
|4002
|10/01/2022
|4302
|10/31/2022
|Organic Whole Milk
12ct/8 fl oz cartons
|093966008180
|00093966008531
|3702
|09/10/2022
|4702
|09/11/2022
|5702
|09/12/2022
|Sated
|Complete Keto Meal Shake Chocolate Flavor
12ct/11 fl oz cartons
|857227007295
|00857227007219
|8331
|12/04/2022
|Aloha
|Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons
|842096122354
|10842096142359
|0702
|05/05/2023
|1702
|05/06/2023
|3221
|10/05/2022
|4221
|10/06/2022
|5431
|02/04/2023
|6431
|02/05/2023
|6821
|12/07/2022
|8312
|07/12/2023
|9312
|07/13/2023
|Coconut Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons
|842096122378
|10842096142373
|1302
|03/27/2023
|2221
|10/04/2022
|5431
|02/04/2023
|5821
|12/06/2022
|7312
|07/11/2023
|Vanilla Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons
|842096122347
|10842096142342
|0702
|05/05/2023
|1221
|10/03/2022
|2221
|10/04/2022
|4821
|12/05/2022
|5821
|12/06/2022
|8811
|08/31/2022
|7312
|07/11/2023
|Iced Coffee Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons
|842096122385
|10842096142380
|1702
|05/11/2023
|8821
|12/14/2022
|9821
|12/15/2022
|0412
|07/19/2023
|9312
|07/18/2023
|Rejuvenate
|Muscle Health+ Vanilla
4ct/11 fl oz cartons
|629046504022
|629046564026
|0011
|10/02/2022
|0021
|01/10/2023
|1011
|10/03/2022
|1021
|01/11/2023
|3602
|08/26/2023
|4602
|08/27/2023
|5602
|08/28/2023
|6602
|08/29/2023
|6911
|01/06/2023
|7111
|10/19/2022
|7911
|01/07/2023
|8111
|10/20/2022
|8911
|01/08/2023
|9111
|10/21/2022
|9901
|10/01/2022
|9911
|01/09/2023
|Muscle Health+ Chocolate
4ct/11 fl oz cartons
|629046504015
|629046564019
|1021
|01/11/2023
|1901
|09/23/2022
|2021
|01/12/2023
|2901
|09/24/2022
|3021
|01/13/2023
|3901
|09/25/2022
|4021
|01/14/2023
|4901
|09/26/2022
|5021
|01/15/2023
|5901
|09/27/2022
|6021
|01/16/2023
|6602
|08/29/2023
|6901
|09/28/2022
|7602
|08/30/2023
|7901
|09/29/2022
|8602
|08/31/2023
|9111
|10/21/2022
|9602
|09/01/2023
|Optimum Nutrition
|Gold Standard 100% Whey Vanilla
12ct/11 fl oz cartons
|748927064100
|60748927064102
|2321
|08/20/2022
|Gold Standard 100% Whey Chocolate
12ct/11 fl oz cartons
|748927064094
|60748927064096
|6521
|09/13/2022
|7521
|09/14/2022
|Sweetie Pie Organics
|Organic Lactation Smoothie Mango Banana
12ct/11.1 fl oz cartons
|856334002780
|(blank)
|1721
|09/28/2023
|9021
|07/28/2023
|Organic Lactation Smoothie Apple Pear
12ct/11.1 fl oz cartons
|856334002681
|(blank)
|4921
|10/21/2023
|9021
|07/28/2023
|Mango Banana Smoothie
|856334002780
|30856334002811
|0721
|09/27/2023
|1531
|12/17/2023
|1721
|09/28/2023
|2531
|12/18/2023
|8702
|03/18/2024
|9702
|03/19/2024
|Apple Pear Smoothie
|856334002544
|30856334002576
|0531
|12/16/2023
|1531
|12/17/2023
|4921
|10/21/2023
|6702
|03/16/2024
|7702
|03/17/2024
|Intelligentsia
|Cold Coffee
12ct/330ml cartons
|800222000969
|10800222000966
|9212
|12/07/2022
|Oat Latte
12ct/330ml cartons
|800222000976
|10800222000980
|7112
|01/04/2023
|8112
|01/05/2023
|Ensure Harvest
|Ensure Harvest 1.2 Cal
For Tube Feeding
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|070074679655
|00070074679648
|330224X00
|10/01/2022
|340234X00
|11/01/2022
|340244X00
|11/01/2022
|340254X00
|11/01/2022
|390104X00
|4/1/2023
|390114X00
|04/01/2023
|PediaSure Harvest
|PediaSure Harvest 1.0 Cal
For Tube Feeding
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|070074679631
|00070074679624
|320184X00
|09/01/2022
|330194X00
|10/01/2022
|330204X00
|10/01/2022
|330204X01
|10/01/2022
|330214X00
|10/01/2022
|350264X00
|12/01/2022
|360274X00
|01/01/2023
|360284X00
|01/01/2023
|370014X00
|02/01/2023
|370024X00
|02/01/2023
|380034X00
|03/01/2023
|380044X00
|03/01/2023
|380054X00
|03/01/2023
|380064X00
|03/01/2023
|380074X00
|03/01/2023
|380074X01
|03/01/2023
|390084X00
|04/01/2023
|390094X00
|04/01/2023
|Glucerna
Original 8 fl oz tetra carton 24 count club case (sold only at Costco, BJ’s
Wholesale
Club, and
Sam’s Club)
|Chocolate
24ct/237ml cartons
|070074685656
|00070074685649
|390184X00
|07/01/2023
|400254X00
|08/01/2023
|400264X00
|08/01/2023
|400274X00
|08/01/2023
|410364X00
|09/01/2023
|Strawberry
24ct/237ml cartons
|070074685670
|00070074685663
|390154X00
|07/01/2023
|390164X00
|07/01/2023
|390174X00
|07/01/2023
|400244X00
|08/01/2023
|410354X00
|09/01/2023
|Vanilla
24ct/237ml cartons
|070074685632
|00070074685625
|390124X00
|07/01/2023
|390134X00
|07/01/2023
|390144X00
|07/01/2023
|400194X00
|08/01/2023
|400204X00
|08/01/2023
|400214X00
|08/01/2023
|400224X00
|08/01/2023
|400234X00
|08/01/2023
|410294X00
|09/01/2023
|410304X00
|09/01/2023
|410314X00
|09/01/2023
|410334X00
|09/01/2023
|410344X00
|09/01/2023
|Kate Farms
|Pediatric Peptide 1.0 Vanilla
12ct/250ml cartons
|811112030522
|00811112030539
|2031
|10/24/2022
|Standard 1.0 Vanilla
12ct/325ml cartons
|851823006638
|00851823006683
|5621
|09/17/2022
|6621
|09/18/2022
|7621
|09/19/2022
|Nutrition Shake Coffee
12ct/11 fl oz cartons
|811112030621
|00811112030638
|7331
|12/03/2022
|8031
|11/04/2022
|Nutrition Shake Chocolate
12ct/11 fl oz cartons
|811112030607
|00811112030614
|0602
|03/01/2023
|1602
|03/02/2023
|2621
|09/19/2022
|2821
|10/09/2022
|1821
|10/8/2022
|6102
|01/16/2023
|7031
|11/03/2022
|7102
|01/17/2023
|Nutrition Shake Vanilla
12ct/11 fl oz cartons
|811112030584
|00811112030591
|0602
|03/01/2023
|0621
|09/17/2022
|5031
|11/01/2022
|5102
|01/15/2023
|6031
|11/02/2022
|6102
|01/16/2023
|9502
|02/28/2023
|Standard 1.4 Plain
12ct/325ml cartons
|811112030010
|00811112030027
|8031
|11/04/2022
|Peptide 1.5 Plain
12ct/325ml cartons
|851823006461
|00851823006379
|9031
|11/05/2022
|Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla
12ct/250ml cartons
|851823006904
|00851823006997
|0031
|10/27/2022
|0431
|12/06/2022
|1221
|08/09/2022
|1431
|12/07/2022
|1521
|09/08/2022
|2221
|08/10/2022
|2521
|09/09/2022
|3131
|11/09/2022
|6302
|02/05/2023
|7302
|02/06/2023
|2512
|06/01/2023
|3512
|06/02/2023
|4512
|06/03/2023
|5512
|06/04/2023
|6512
|06/05/2023
|Pediatric Peptide 1.5 Vanilla
12ct/250ml cartons
|851823006874
|00851823006201
|0031
|10/27/2022
|1031
|10/28/2022
|3221
|08/11/2022
|3531
|12/19/2022
|4221
|08/12/2022
|4531
|12/20/2022
|6131
|11/12/2022
|6721
|10/03/2022
|7131
|11/13/2022
|Pirq
|Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons
|857690008065
|00857690008164
|3521
|09/10/2022
|4131
|11/10/2022
|4431
|12/10/2022
|4502
|02/23/2023
|5131
|11/11/2022
|5502
|02/24/2023
|6502
|02/25/2023
|6921
|10/23/2022
|7502
|02/26/2023
|8102
|01/18/2023
|9102
|01/19/2023
|9802
|03/30/2023
|5412
|05/25/2023
|6412
|05/26/2023
|7412
|05/27/2023
|8012
|04/18/2023
|9012
|04/19/2023
|Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
12ct/325ml cartons
|857690008089
|00857690008140
|0202
|01/15/2023
|0902
|05/30/2023
|0921
|10/12/2022
|1202
|01/16/2023
|5131
|11/06/2022
|6131
|11/07/2022
|7502
|04/27/2023
|8502
|04/28/2023
|9221
|08/12/2022
|9802
|05/29/2023
|9821
|10/11/2022
|8412
|07/27/2023
|9412
|07/28/2023
|Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
12ct/325ml cartons
|857690008041
|00857690008157
|0131
|11/06/2022
|1131
|11/07/2022
|2502
|02/21/2023
|3131
|11/09/2022
|3502
|02/22/2023
|4431
|12/10/2022
|4502
|02/23/2023
|5921
|10/22/2022
|7421
|09/04/2022
|8102
|01/18/2023
|8421
|09/05/2022
|3412
|05/23/2023
|4412
|05/24/2023
|5012
|04/15/2023
|Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
4ct/325ml cartons
|857690008065
|00857690008294
|3521
|09/10/2022
|4131
|11/10/2022
|4431
|12/10/2022
|4521
|09/11/2022
|5431
|12/11/2022
|5502
|02/24/2023
|6502
|02/25/2023
|9012
|04/19/2023
|Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
4ct/325ml cartons
|857690008089
|00857690008270
|0202
|01/20/2023
|0902
|05/30/2023
|5131
|11/11/2022
|6131
|11/12/2022
|8412
|07/27/2023
|Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
4ct/325ml cartons
|857690008041
|00857690008287
|0521
|09/07/2022
|1521
|09/08/2022
|2131
|11/08/2022
|2521
|09/09/2022
|2531
|12/18/2022
|3131
|11/09/2022
|3502
|02/22/2023
|3531
|12/19/2022
|4502
|02/23/2023
|8221
|08/16/2022
|9221
|08/17/2022
|4412
|05/24/2023
|6012
|04/16/2023
|7012
|04/17/2023
|Plant Protein Very Strawberry
12ct/325ml cartons
|857690008300
|00857690008331
|4502
|04/24/2023
|4412
|07/23/2023
|5412
|07/24/2023
|7012
|06/16/2023
|8012
|06/17/2023
|Plant Protein Very Strawberry
4ct/325ml cartons
|00857690008324
|7012
|06/16/2023
|Oatly
|Oat-Milk Barista Edition
18ct/11 fl oz cartons
|1090646630126
|20190646630120
|3231
|19Nov2022 LM
|Oat-Milk Chocolate
18ct/11 fl oz cartons
|190646630157
|20190646630151
|0502
|19Feb2023 LM
|2202
|22Jan2023 LM
|5531
|21Dec2022 LM
|6231
|22Nov2022 LM
|6531
|22Dec2022 LM
|7231
|23Nov2022 LM
|7531
|23Dec2022 LM
|8402
|17Feb2023 LM
|8802
|29Mar2023 LM
|9402
|18Feb2023 LM
|9802
|30Mar2023 LM
|Oat-Milk
18ct/11 fl oz cartons
|190646630133
|20190646630137
|1202
|21Jan2023 LM
|2202
|22Jan2023 LM
|3231
|19Nov2022 LM
|4102
|14Jan2023 LM
|4231
|20Nov2022 LM
|4531
|20Dec2022 LM
|5231
|21Nov2022 LM
|5531
|21Dec2022 LM
|6402
|15Feb2023 LM
|7802
|28Mar2023 LM
|8802
|29Mar2023 LM
|Oat-Milk Barista Edition
12ct/32 fl oz slim cartons (Food Service Channel)
|190646630058
|00190646630058
|0202
|20Jan2023 LM
|0321
|18Aug2022 LM
|0502
|19Feb2023 LM
|1031
|28Oct2022 LM
|1202
|21Jan2023 LM
|1321
|19Aug2022 LM
|2031
|29Oct2022 LM
|2502
|21Feb2023 LM
|3031
|30Oct2022 LM
|3202
|23Jan2023 LM
|3331
|29Nov2022 LM
|3502
|22Feb2023 LM
|3721
|30Sep2022 LM
|3802
|24Mar2023 LM
|4502
|23Feb2023 LM
|4721
|01Oct2022 LM
|4802
|25Mar2023 LM
|5502
|24Feb2023 LM
|5531
|21Dec2022 LM
|5721
|02Oct2022 LM
|5802
|26Mar2023 LM
|6231
|22Nov2022 LM
|6502
|25Feb2023 LM
|6531
|22Dec2022 LM
|6802
|27Mar2023 LM
|7231
|23Nov2022 LM
|7531
|23Dec2022 LM
|7802
|28Mar2023 LM
|8231
|24Nov2022 LM
|8531
|24Dec2022 LM
|9102
|19Jan2023 LM
|9221
|17Aug2022 LM
|9231
|25Nov2022 LM
|0112
|20Apr2023 LM
|1112
|21Apr2023 LM
|2902
|02Apr2023 LM
|3902
|03Apr2023 LM
|4902
|04Apr2023 LM
|6112
|26Apr2023 LM
|9012
|19Apr2023 LM
|Premier Protein
|Chocolate
12ct/330ml cartons
|643843714477
|00643843714200
|0402 / 2040BT
|4/9/2023
|4002 / 2004BT
|3/4/2023
|5002 / 2005BT
|3/5/2023
|6002 / 2006BT
|3/6/2023
|9302 / 2039BT
|4/8/2023
|2412 / 2142BT
|7/20/2023
|3412 / 2143BT
|7/21/2023
|4612 / 2164BT
|8/11/2023
|5612 / 2165BT
|8/12/2023
|6612 / 2166BT
|8/13/2023
|Vanilla
18ct/330ml cartons
|643843715351
|00643843718642
|2431 / 1342BT
|2/5/2023
|2702 / 2072BT
|5/11/2023
|3802 / 2083BT
|5/22/2023
|4702 / 2074BT
|5/13/2023
|5702 / 2075BT
|5/14/2023
|6702 / 2076BT
|5/15/2023
|0012 / 2100BT
|6/8/2023
|1012 / 2101BT
|6/9/2023
|1212 / 2121BT
|6/29/2023
|1612 / 2161BT
|8/8/2023
|2012 / 2102BT
|6/10/2023
|2212 / 2122BT
|6/30/2023
|3012 / 2103BT
|6/11/2023
|4012 / 2104BT
|6/12/2023
|Chocolate
18ct/330ml cartons
|643843715344
|00643843718581
|3431 / 1343BT
|2/6/2023
|9712 / 2179BT
|8/26/2023
|Vanilla
12ct/330ml cartons
|643843714507
|00643843713944
|3202 / 2023BT
|3/23/2023
|4202 / 2024BT
|3/24/2023
|4802 / 2084BT
|5/23/2023
|5202 / 2025BT
|3/25/2023
|5802 / 2085BT
|5/24/2023
|6802 / 2086BT
|5/25/2023
|7102 / 2017BT
|3/17/2023
|8102 / 2018BT
|3/18/2023
|0612 / 2160BT
|8/7/2023
|4902 / 2094BT
|6/2/2023
|9512 / 2159BT
|8/6/2023
|Vanilla
4ct/330ml cartons
|643843714507
|00643843714736
|0102 / 2010BT
|3/10/2023
|1402 / 2041BT
|4/10/2023
|1602 / 2061BT
|4/30/2023
|2402 / 2042BT
|4/11/2023
|2502 / 2052BT
|4/21/2023
|2602 / 2062BT
|5/1/2023
|3302 / 2033BT
|4/2/2023
|3402 / 2043BT
|4/12/2023
|3602 / 2063BT
|5/2/2023
|4202 / 2024BT
|3/24/2023
|4302 / 2034BT
|4/3/2023
|5202 / 2025BT
|3/25/2023
|5302 / 2035BT
|4/4/2023
|6302 / 2036BT
|4/5/2023
|6802 / 2086BT
|5/25/2023
|7002 / 2007BT
|3/7/2023
|7302 / 2037BT
|4/6/2023
|7802 / 2087BT
|5/26/2023
|8002 / 2008BT
|3/8/2023
|8302 / 2038BT
|4/7/2023
|9002 / 2009BT
|3/9/2023
|9302 / 2039BT
|4/8/2023
|4902 / 2094BT
|6/2/2023
|5902 / 2095BT
|6/3/2023
|6902 / 2096BT
|6/4/2023
|7902 / 2097BT
|6/5/2023
|8902 / 2098BT
|6/6/2023
|Café Latte
4ct/330ml cartons
|643843716686
|00643843716662
|3212 / 2123BT
|7/1/2023
|4212 / 2124BT
|7/2/2023
|5212 / 2125BT
|7/3/2023
|6212 / 2126BT
|7/4/2023
|7212 / 2127BT
|7/5/2023
|Café Latte
12ct/330ml cartons
|643843716686
|643843716624
|0402 / 2040BT
|4/9/2023
|Café Latte
18ct/330ml cartons
|643843716655
|00643843718567
|8212 / 2128BT
|7/6/2023
|Vanilla
15ct/330ml cartons
|643843714507
|00643843720461
|5902 / 2095BT
|6/3/2023
|MRE
|Cookies & Cream Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons
|810044573893
|10810044573968
|5421
|09/02/2022
|6421
|09/03/2022
|2112
|04/22/2023
|3112
|04/23/2023
|9612
|06/18/2023
|Milk Chocolate Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons
|810044573916
|10810044573944
|6421
|09/03/2022
|7421
|09/04/2022
|3112
|04/23/2023
|4112
|04/24/2023
|5112
|04/25/2023
|Salted Caramel Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons
|810044573923
|10810044573937
|4421
|09/01/2022
|5421
|09/02/2022
|1112
|04/21/2023
|2112
|04/22/2023
|7612
|06/16/2023
|8612
|06/17/2023
|Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons
|810044573909
|10810044573951
|2421
|08/30/2022
|3421
|08/31/2022
|4421
|09/01/2022
|0112
|04/20/2023
|1112
|04/21/2023
|6612
|06/15/2023
|7612
|06/16/2023
|Stumptown
|Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006878
|108551860006875
|0802
|10/17/2022
|5202
|08/23/2022
|6202
|08/24/2022
|3312
|12/09/2022
|4312
|12/10/2022
|Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006892
|108551860006892
|1802
|10/18/2022
|6202
|08/24/2022
|7202
|08/25/2022
|4312
|12/10/2022
|5312
|12/11/2022
|Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006885
|10855186006882
|1802
|10/18/2022
|2802
|10/19/2022
|7202
|08/25/2022
|8202
|08/26/2022
|6312
|12/12/2022
|Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006861
|08551860006861
|2802
|10/19/2022
|0412
|12/16/2022
|1412
|12/17/2022
|Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original
12ct/325ml cartons
|855186006847
|108551860006844
|9202
|08/27/2022
|2312
|12/08/2022
|3312
|12/09/2022
|Imperial
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|074865945493
|10074865945490
|0502
|09/17/2022
|1102
|08/09/2022
|2102
|08/10/2022
|3102
|08/11/2022
|7602
|10/04/2022
|8602
|10/05/2022
|0012
|11/06/2022
|2212
|11/28/2022
|3212
|11/29/2022
|4212
|11/30/2022
|5712
|01/20/2023
|6712
|01/21/2023
|9902
|11/05/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons
|074865945509
|10074865945506
|3102
|08/11/2022
|4102
|08/12/2022
|7402
|09/14/2022
|8402
|09/15/2022
|8602
|10/05/2022
|9202
|08/27/2022
|9602
|10/06/2022
|4212
|11/30/2022
|6212
|12/02/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|734730556154
|10734730556151
|1402
|09/08/2022
|2402
|09/09/2022
|2702
|10/09/2022
|3402
|09/10/2022
|3702
|10/10/2022
|4702
|10/11/2022
|2512
|12/28/2022
|3512
|12/29/2022
|6902
|11/02/2022
|Thickened Dairy Drink – Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|734730556147
|10734730556144
|0402
|09/07/2022
|1702
|10/08/2022
|2702
|10/09/2022
|5902
|11/01/2022
|6902
|11/02/2022
|7212
|12/03/2022
|Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|734730310749
|10734730310746
|0902
|12/26/2022
|1431
|09/03/2022
|7131
|08/10/2022
|8102
|10/15/2022
|1312
|02/05/2023
|1902
|12/27/2022
|Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|074865927307
|10074865927304
|0431
|09/02/2022
|0702
|12/06/2022
|5002
|10/02/2022
|5302
|11/01/2022
|6002
|10/03/2022
|6302
|11/02/2022
|7131
|08/10/2022
|7302
|11/03/2022
|7331
|08/30/2022
|8131
|08/11/2022
|8602
|12/04/2022
|9131
|08/12/2022
|9331
|09/01/2022
|9602
|12/05/2022
|2312
|02/06/2023
|3312
|02/07/2023
|7112
|01/22/2023
|8112
|01/23/2023
|8612
|03/14/2023
|Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons
|074865927321
|10074865927328
|0231
|08/12/2022
|0231
|08/13/2022
|0702
|12/06/2022
|1702
|12/07/2022
|6702
|12/12/2022
|7102
|10/14/2022
|8302
|11/04/2022
|8431
|09/10/2022
|9131
|08/12/2022
|0012
|01/05/2023
|1412
|02/15/2023
|9512
|03/05/2023
|9902
|01/04/2023