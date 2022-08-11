▶️ Nutritional drink recall expands to include Organic Valley, Pediasure, more

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A nationwide recall of nutritional and protein drinks has been expanded to include more products due to the potential risk of microbial contamination. Some of the brand names involved include Organic Valley, Uproot, Rejuvenate and Optimum Nutrition. Here is the updated recall announcement from the company and information on which products are affected. Photos of the products can be found here.

FRESNO, Calif. – August 10, 2022 – Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that following continued collaboration and consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and in furtherance of its longstanding commitment to food safety, the Company is expanding its July 28, 2022, voluntary recall of nutritional and beverage products to include additional brands and code dates. A complete list of the recalled products is in the table below. Consumers also are advised not to consume any products that are beyond their Best By Date.

This recall is being conducted due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. Although Clostridium botulinum has not been found in products, consumers are warned not to consume any of the recalled products even if they do not look or smell spoiled. The list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants (i.e., under the age of one).

While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.

Clostridium botulinum may cause a severe form of food poisoning. It can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains the toxin. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing (mechanical ventilation) is provided.

Root cause analysis indicates that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

The products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, which are listed in the table below. To identify the Lot Code and Best By Date refer to the top of the carton for individual cartons or the side of the case for multi-carton cases. Some products were distributed nationally, while some products were limited in scope. Products included in the recall were distributed starting in April 2021.

Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers in all time zones with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557, or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the FDA.

The recalled products are (Bolded items denote additional brands, products and lots introduced in the expanded recall.)

*Those viewing on mobile may need to scroll to the left or right to see all the information