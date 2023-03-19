Oregon’s largest Tesla supercharging center opens in Sutherlin

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

On Saturday, Oregon’s largest Tesla supercharging center opened in Sutherlin, around 13 miles north of Roseburg.

The location at 116 Clover Leaf Loop includes 51 superchargers, also making it the largest center in North America outside of California (which boasts a 100-stall supercharging center in the Mojave Desert).

The chargers are now available for around-the-clock service.

The Sutherlin Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grant opening on its Facebook page.