Oregon’s fire marshal resigns after being placed on leave

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s fire marshal has resigned after being placed on leave amid a personnel investigation.

Oregon State Police placed Fire Marshal Jim Walker on leave Friday night, and he resigned Saturday.

In a news release Saturday, State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton said only that a leadership change was needed to face the “unprecedented crisis” posed by the wildfires.

Walker did not immediately return a Facebook message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Mariana Ruiz-Temple, the chief deputy state fire marshal, has been named to replace him.

In a written statement Saturday, Gov. Kate Brown said Ruiz-Temple had “led with grace, transparency and courage” and that she “embodies the experience Oregon needs to face this crisis.”