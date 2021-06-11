Oregon’s eviction moratorium to expire at the end of June

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In order for Gov. Kate Brown to lift Oregon’s mask, physical distancing and capacity restrictions, 93,000 adults still must receive at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last month, Brown set a vaccination goal of 70% of Oregon adults receiving at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before reopening the economy.

As of Friday, 67% of people who are 18 or older in the state had been vaccinated.

In addition, on Friday Gov. Brown announced that is extending Oregon’s mortgage foreclosure moratorium until September.

However, the rent moratorium will still expire at the end of June.

In July, renters must pay that month’s rent or they could face eviction for nonpayment.