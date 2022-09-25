Oregon’s crowded campsites, high demand cause fights, ‘camp pirates’

by The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called campsite pirates.

The Statesman Journal reports that park rangers have sometimes had to play mediator and detective when disputes break out over reserved and first-come, first-served campsites.

In some cases, would-be campers will remove a reservation card from a reserved site and replace it with their own.

Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation says in a few cases people have even thrown punches in disputes at Sunnyside County Park.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has said it will seek legislation to give rangers added protection amid increasing harassment on the job.