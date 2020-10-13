Oregon’s ‘A mask is a just a mask’ PSA campaign launches nationwide

Governor Kate Brown announced Tuesday that, in collaboration with DIRECTV and Portland-based ad agency Wieden+Kennedy, Oregon’s public awareness campaign to inform the public about the urgent importance of wearing face coverings has launched nationwide.

Wieden+Kennedy provided their creative services at no cost to the state, and DIRECTV is covering the costs of airing the ad campaign.

“We face this pandemic as one country. The only way we are going to see this crisis through is by working together. By wearing a face covering, we protect everyone around us,” Brown said in a statement. “As the colder months return and we all spend more time indoors, we can keep our friends and loved ones healthy and safe by following the advice of doctors: wearing a face covering in public, physically distancing, washing our hands frequently, and avoiding large gatherings.”

Health officials have been saying for months that wearing a face covering is a “simple, common-sense” way to protect yourself and others, Brown said.

“Across the country, no matter our differences, we all want to return to the way life was before COVID-19,” she said. “We all want to reopen schools, businesses, communities, and economies. How do we get there? It starts with each and every one of us wearing a mask in public.”

The ad campaign—which originally began airing in Oregon in July on social media, online video platforms, and outdoor media—was created to speak directly to people about how our individual decisions can impact the COVID-19 health crisis.

It provides clarity and conviction around what wearing a face-covering means—and how we all have a role to play in reducing the spread of COVID-19.