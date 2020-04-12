Oregonians to start seeing unemployment stimulus checks

The Oregon Employment Department has started issuing the $600 bonus checks to those currently receiving unemployment benefits.

The money is part of the federal CARES Act.

Oregonians who are already eligible for regular Unemployment Insurance benefits and eligible for FPUC will receive two weekly payments; one for regular UI benefits, and an additional $600 payment.

Individuals will be receiving FPUC benefits using the same payment method as their regular UI benefits for the week.

FPUC payments will be paid for each week someone is eligible from March 29, 2020 through the week ending July 25, 2020. The $600 payments will be retroactive for those eligible for payments.

No additional action is needed to apply for or receive FPUC benefits. In order to receive the $600 benefit, an individual must have an existing Unemployment Insurance claim, continue claiming weekly benefits, and be eligible to receive benefits.

Individuals may receive FPUC if they are receiving unemployment benefits under one of the following programs:

Regular Unemployment Insurance;

Unemployment Insurance for Civilian Federal Employees (UCFE);

Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Service Members (UCX);

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC);

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA);

Extended Benefits (EB);

Work Share Benefits, or Oregon’s Short-Time Compensation (STC) Program;

Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA); or the

Self-Employment Assistance (SEA) program.

The Employment Department continues receiving guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor to implement the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program into its systems. The PUA benefits allow the self-employed, contract workers, and gig workers not already eligible to receive unemployment benefits for the first time. More information about the upcoming PUA program and all benefits associated with the CARES Act can be found on the Employment Department’s COVID-19 page.

To file an online claim for unemployment benefits, go to Oregon.gov/employ or call 1-877-FILE-4-UI. For help finding jobs and training resources, contact your local WorkSource Oregon center or go to WorkSourceOregon.org.

