Oregonians to see additional SNAP benefits through September

The Oregon Department of Human Services has received approval from Food and Nutrition Services to disburse increased food benefits throughout September.

The added $30 million for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will bring the total increased benefits to $150 million.

SNAP recipients will automatically receive the additional funds in the same way they receive current benefits. For most customers, that comes in the form of an EBT card.

Anyone already enrolled in SNAP does not need to take any additional action.

Current SNAP households not receiving the maximum allotment will receive the additional benefit amount on Sept. 11.

New SNAP customers who did not receive the Sept. 11 allotment and are not receiving the maximum allotment will receive the additional benefits Sept. 30.

Any households receiving the maximum benefit will not receive any more benefits.

This is only a temporary supplement to help during the pandemic and it’s not a permanent change to a household’s monthly benefit amount.