Oregonians get early glimpse of 2022 health insurance rates

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon consumers can get a first look at requested rates for 2022 individual and small group health insurance plans, the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services announced Wednesday.

In the individual market, six companies submitted rate change requests ranging from an average 0.1% decrease to an average 4.9% increase, for a weighted average of 1.8 percent.

In the small group market, 10 companies submitted rate change requests ranging from an average 3.3% decrease to an average 5.2% increase, for a weighted average of 1.5%.

See the 2022 rate request and county coverage chart for more information.

Health insurance companies submitted rate requests to the department’s Division of Financial Regulation on May 17.

The requested rates are for plans that comply with the Affordable Care Act for small businesses and individuals who buy their own coverage rather than getting it through an employer.

Over the next two months, the division will analyze the requested rates to ensure they adequately cover Oregonians’ health care costs. The division must review and approve rates before they are charged to policyholders.

“2020 was an unusual year with limited in-person medical visits and procedures, telehealth expansion, and COVID testing and treatment, but we are encouraged by the stable rate change requests from our health insurers,” said Insurance Commissioner and DCBS Director Andrew Stolfi. “The initial data reveals that Oregon’s reinsurance program, a carrier expanding its coverage statewide, and a new carrier in the small group market are increasing competition and providing multiple health insurance options for people in every part of the state.”

The state’s health insurance market continues to stabilize and become more competitive. The Oregon Reinsurance Program continues to help stabilize the market, lowering rates by 6% for the fourth straight year.

PacificSource is expanding to offer individual plans statewide, giving people at least four options in every county. Cigna will be a new carrier for the state, offering small group plans.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 open enrollment has enabled an additional 10,000 Oregonians gain insurance coverage and realize higher savings on their premiums.

More than 4 in 5 people in Oregon now qualify for financial assistance in the form of premium tax credits, which reduce the cost of the monthly premium to have health coverage, and cost-sharing reductions to reduce the out-of-pocket costs associated with health care.

Virtual public hearings about the 2022 health insurance rates will be held in mid-June. The dates and a web address to watch the public hearings will be posted at oregonhealthrates.com.

At the hearings each insurance company will provide a brief presentation about their rate requests, answer questions from the division, and hear public comment from Oregonians.

“We encourage all Oregonians to join us for the virtual public hearings and provide feedback on their health insurance plans,” said Stolfi. “We look forward to a thorough public review of these filings as we work to establish next year’s health insurance rates.”

Oregonians are encouraged to comment on rate change requests during the public comment period, which opens later this week and runs through June 29. The public can submit comments at oregonhealthrates.com and during the public rate hearings.

Preliminary decisions are expected to be announced in early July, and final decisions will be made in early August.