Oregonians can now temporarily pump their own gas

The State Fire Marshal has temporarily lifted the ban on pumping your own gas in Oregon to ensure the health and safety of retailers.

“During this unprecedented time of state emergency, we need to ensure that critical supply lines for fuels and other basic services remain uninterrupted,” said State Fire Marshal Jim Walker.

Oregonians can pump their own gas until April 11th.

The measure isn’t mandatory, it simply allows gas retailers to allow self-service at retail stations.

“One of the main reasons we made this change is because a number of counties are really concerned some stations can’t operate if there are no workers,” said Rudy Owens, a spokesman for the State Fire Marshal’s office. “This isn’t just about a change for the general public. This is about ensuring essential people can get gas, like our essential personnel statewide, if attendants aren’t available at gas stations.”

Owen said the change lets gas station attendants avoid face-to-face, hand-to-hand contact with customers.

“Station employees will be sanitizing equipment and fuel nozzles and helping customers with refueling when needed,” he said. “For those visiting stations with self-service who touch a shared surface, please continue to practice safe hand hygiene by washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds and not touching your face.”

Retailers are being asked to enforce social distancing guidelines consistent with the governor’s order and require an attendant to be on duty to supervise self-service fueling and implement sanitation measures.

There are some exceptions for owners who can prove to the state they do not have staff available to work as an attendant.

Station owners who need help finding employees to cover shifts should contact Miriam Nolte (Miriam.l.nolte@oregon.gov; 503-612-4252) for help finding workers.

The Fire Marshal does not intend to actively monitor retail service stations for compliance. But if the office receives information that a station may not be following the rules, they will reach out to provide education to assist them.

For more information, please see these online FAQs (or see them below.)

Can I pump my own gas now in Oregon?

Yes, under this provision , you may pump your own gas through April 11, 2020.

Where in the state can I pump my own gas under this provision?

Anywhere.

How will I know how to pump my own gas?

There should be instructions posted on the dispensing equipment. In addition, the Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM), in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority, produced a flyer that operators may post at dispensers. The flyer provides safety instructions for the dispensing of gasoline, general operating instructions, and measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

What is a Class 1 flammable liquid?

Gasoline is categorized as a Class 1 flammable liquid.

Do I have to have an attendant do anything?

Under this provision, no.

Will this be extended past April 11, 2020?

OSFM will continue to evaluate the need for an extension with industry representatives and other stakeholders.

What if a I need help?

At some locations, an attendant who is supervising the dispensing may be available for assistance.

What does the 10-hour limit mean?

Under this provision, if the owner meets the requirements of section C , the owner may allow self-serve fueling to occur without an attendant for ten consecutive hours.

Is this effective 24 hours a day, seven days a week?

Yes.

Will the equipment be cleaned?

This provision does require the operator to implement sanitation measures when an attendant is present to supervise the dispensing.

If I wish to use gloves, will they be provided?

Under this provision, the operator is not required to provide gloves.

Will there always be at least one attendant to help me?

No. Under section C of this provision, an attendant may not always be present.

Will the OSFM be monitoring gas stations to make sure they are following the rules?

OSFM does not intend to actively monitor retail service stations for compliance. However, if our office receives information that a station may not be following the rules, we will reach out to them to provide education to assist them.

Will OSFM write citations?

Our focus is to support both Oregon businesses and residents during this event and to help make sure everyone has access to gasoline during this crisis.