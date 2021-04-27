Oregonian arrested in U.S. Capitol attack

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man authorities say is seen in videos circulated by the FBI attacking officers trying to protect the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been identified as an Oregon man and arrested.

Reed Christensen is the first of 10 people depicted in videos published online by the FBI to be arrested, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon announced.

Christensen, who is 62 and from Hillsboro, is charged with federal offenses that include forcibly assaulting, resisting, impeding or interfering with law enforcement; engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building, the statement said.