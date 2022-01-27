OregonHealthCare.gov sees highest number of enrollees in years

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

During the 2022 open enrollment period, 146,602 Oregonians enrolled in health insurance coverage, the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace announced Thursday.

The federal government extended the open enrollment period for 2022 health coverage from 45 to 76 days (Nov. 1, 2021, to Jan. 15, 2022).

This extra window of time enabled more Oregonians to enroll in health coverage than either of the past two years (141,089 people in 2021 and 145,264 people in 2020).

In addition, the American Rescue Plan Act (2021) has made health insurance purchased through the Marketplace more affordable than ever.

Individuals and families will pay less for health insurance thanks to financial help available through OregonHealthCare.gov.

“I am elated to see more Oregonians taking advantage of the tremendous savings available on health coverage through the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace,” says Chiqui Flowers, administrator of the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. “Health coverage is essential to helping Oregonians seek the care they need to stay healthy. We are encouraged to see the benefits the American Rescue Plan Act and extended open enrollment period will have on the ability for people to seek the care they need.”

People who missed the open enrollment deadline may still have an opportunity to get health coverage through the Marketplace if they experienced a qualifying life event such as moving, involuntarily losing health coverage, having or adopting a child, marriage, a change in citizenship, and being released from incarceration.

Enrolled tribal members and Alaska natives can enroll in health coverage at any time throughout the year.

Oregonians can preview plans and savings available to them by answering a few short questions at OregonHealthCare.gov.

The website is also the best place to find a health insurance experts who can give one-on-one help with the application and enrollment process by phone, email, or in person. Visit OregonHealthCare.gov today to get started.