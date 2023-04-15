Oregon Zoo welcomes a fuzzy little penguin

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A brand-new baby humboldt penguin is introduced to the Oregon Zoo on Saturday.

She began “pipping” or tapping her beak on the inside of her shell, on March 26. Three days later, she emerged from her egg small enough to fit in the palm of your hand.

She is the first humboldt penguin born to the zoo sine 2020. In about three months, visitors to the zoo can see her swimming with her friends and the Penguinarium. She won’t be hard to spot, humboldt penguins maintain the grayish-brown color for the first few years of their lives.

