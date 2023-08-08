Oregon Zoo welcomes threatened turtle hatchlings to give them a head-start

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Zoo has taken in 11 tiny northwestern pond turtles this summer. The turtles — about the size of a quarter — will be cared for by the zoo’s conservation lab until next spring.

The zoo says these turtles need a head-start get larger and have a fighting chance at survival in the wild.

“These hatchlings are very vulnerable to predators,” Sara Morgan, senior keeper for the zoo’s Great Northwest area said in a statement. “At this small size, a bullfrog can scoop up a mouthful right out of the nest.”

The turtle hatchlings were picked up from sites in the Columbia Gorge. Once they reach about two ounces, they’ll be returned to their ponds and monitored for safety.

“We make sure they have everything they need to grow,” Morgan said. “When they return to the wild, they’re as large as a 3-year-old turtle.”

The northwestern pond turtle is an endangered species in Washington and a sensitive species in Oregon. As recently as 20 years ago, there were fewer than 100 turtles left in Washington state. The zoo has since released more than 1,500 turtles that have been given this head-start.